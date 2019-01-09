Cardlytics (CDLX) versus GigaMedia (GIGM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -32.03% N/A -25.60% GigaMedia -21.56% -5.49% -5.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $130.37 million 1.84 -$19.64 million ($8.02) -1.48 GigaMedia $11.60 million 2.83 $1.08 million N/A N/A

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cardlytics and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 1 7 0 2.88 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardlytics presently has a consensus price target of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 105.12%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

