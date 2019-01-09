Carnival (CCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Carnival (LON:CCL) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carnival from GBX 5,550 ($72.52) to GBX 5,750 ($75.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Carnival to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,320 ($69.52) in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,486.67 ($71.69).

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 4,074 ($53.23) on Tuesday. Carnival has a 52-week low of GBX 4,437 ($57.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,435 ($71.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

