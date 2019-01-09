Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.47. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $178,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,895 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 114.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

