Carvana (CVNA) Stock Price Up 7.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $33.17. Approximately 2,046,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,747,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Specifically, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 13,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,486.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $21,319,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 956,000 shares of company stock worth $31,957,500 and sold 886,106 shares worth $40,838,209. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.09 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 11.4% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,964,000 after buying an additional 160,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after buying an additional 241,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Carvana by 622.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carvana by 154.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 230,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/carvana-cvna-stock-price-up-7-8-after-insider-buying-activity.html.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.