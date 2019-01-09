Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Cut by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $177.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.19.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $130.25. The stock had a trading volume of 449,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,187. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Cut by Webster Bank N. A.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/caterpillar-inc-cat-holdings-cut-by-webster-bank-n-a.html.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.