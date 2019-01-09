Ceconomy (CEC1) PT Set at €3.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. equinet set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.16 ($4.84).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy stock opened at €3.52 ($4.09) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.