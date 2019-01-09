Celsius (CEL) Price Hits $0.0391 on Exchanges

Celsius (CURRENCY:CEL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Celsius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celsius has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Celsius has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6,218.00 worth of Celsius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.02146927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00162039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00229088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024742 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Celsius Token Profile

Celsius’ genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Celsius’ total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Celsius’ official Twitter account is @CelsiusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celsius is celsius.network. Celsius’ official message board is celsius.network/blog.

Celsius Token Trading

Celsius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celsius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celsius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celsius using one of the exchanges listed above.

