Cenovus Energy (CVE) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at AltaCorp Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.42.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.46 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.74 and a 12-month high of C$14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, insider Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$255,750.00. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,121 shares of company stock valued at $364,051.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

