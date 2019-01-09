CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.05 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.35.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

