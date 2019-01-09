CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1,180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 196,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 181,204 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Hershey by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $159,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Tillemans bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.32 per share, for a total transaction of $214,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,426.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,670 shares of company stock worth $5,481,745. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/central-trust-co-increases-position-in-hershey-co-hsy.html.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.