CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 965 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,677 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,565 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Adobe by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,875,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,557 shares of company stock worth $4,978,246. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.04.

Adobe stock opened at $232.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 965 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/central-trust-co-sells-965-shares-of-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.