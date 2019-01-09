Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $48,671.28 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,671.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,174,149.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.77. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 18.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNBKA. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

