Centurylink (CTL) Bond Prices Fall 1%

An issue of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) debt fell 1% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 7.65% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2042. The debt is now trading at $80.00 and was trading at $78.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CTL traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. 17,285,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,972,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,003,736.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,928.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $141,160.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after buying an additional 266,072 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

