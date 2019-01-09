Cerus (CERS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $731.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Cerus has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,408,000 after purchasing an additional 909,836 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 851,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. It produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It markets its products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

