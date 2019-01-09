Cerus Co. (CERS) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,767 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.86% of Cerus worth $76,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cerus by 138.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.33. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. Cerus’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. It produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It markets its products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

