Charles Schwab (SCHW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have remained stable ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results. The company remains well positioned to gain from the rising rate environment and its initiatives to strengthen trading income. Moreover, its enhanced capital deployment plans indicate a strong balance sheet position. However, continuous rise in expenses remains a major concern and might hurt bottom-line growth. Also, the company's significant dependence on fee-based revenue streams makes us apprehensive.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $404,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger purchased 124,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,403.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,959.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,604,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 182,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 164,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

