ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $404,362.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, LBank and HitBTC. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $404,362.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006935 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00225799 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000893 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, Binance, BigONE, ZB.COM, Huobi, EXX, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

