Chegg Inc (CHGG) Insider Sells $638,175.36 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Andrew J. Brown sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $638,175.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 605,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chegg stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,000. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -360.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,693,000 after buying an additional 1,174,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,090,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,575,000 after buying an additional 441,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,664,000 after buying an additional 1,022,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,550,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,810,000 after buying an additional 887,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

