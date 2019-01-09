Chemours Co (CC) Receives $49.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Chemours to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. FMR LLC increased its position in Chemours by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,450,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,214,000 after buying an additional 2,523,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Chemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,617,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Chemours by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,420,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,541,000 after buying an additional 2,439,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chemours by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,139,000 after buying an additional 136,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Chemours by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,956,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,180,000 after buying an additional 349,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

