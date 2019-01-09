Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.41.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Maxim Group set a $100.00 price target on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

NYSE CPK traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.05. 387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,060. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.18. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,469,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

