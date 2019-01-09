Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Shares of BMV:BNDX opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.094 per share. This represents a $13.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

