Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,065,000 after purchasing an additional 723,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CMS Energy by 370.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,348,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CMS Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CMS Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In related news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $25,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/chesley-taft-associates-llc-cuts-holdings-in-cms-energy-co-cms.html.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.