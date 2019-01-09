Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,775,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 871,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,067,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,849,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $4,007,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,795 shares of company stock worth $19,571,318. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.

BDX opened at $222.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

