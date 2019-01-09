Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 5,405 Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iqvia by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,634,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,777,000 after buying an additional 464,880 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Iqvia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,487,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,463,000 after buying an additional 40,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Iqvia by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,467,000 after buying an additional 1,042,431 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,771,000 after buying an additional 277,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 588.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,989,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,902,000 after buying an additional 2,555,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Iqvia from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Iqvia to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Shares of IQV opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $1,219,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 3,573,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $442,118,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,747,433 shares of company stock valued at $834,836,396 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

