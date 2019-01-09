Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 650 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,371,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,152,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 134,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,045 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Cogent Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 126.63, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.09 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tim Weingarten sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $127,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,872.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $140,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $604,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

