CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.07 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 204.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 440.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2,329.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.13. 1,844,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $261,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,938. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

