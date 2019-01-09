CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.6% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,239,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,552,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.29. 2,350,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,443. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.72.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

