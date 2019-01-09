CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,535,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,746,283,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,535,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,746,283,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,588,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,117 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $395,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,524,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,073,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. 2,773,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,697. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.16. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/chicago-trust-co-na-lowers-stake-in-national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.