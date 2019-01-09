CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 956 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,517,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,220,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1,283.4% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,087,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,583,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,521 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,677,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,380,783. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.03.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

