Childrens Place (PLCE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Childrens Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Childrens Place from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Childrens Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.20.

PLCE stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after purchasing an additional 278,017 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

