CHIPS (CHIPS) Trading 37.1% Higher Over Last Week

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, CHIPS has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CHIPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange. CHIPS has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $0.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.03975284 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.02085377 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019778 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00058379 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000246 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CHIPS Profile

CHIPS (CRYPTO:CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

