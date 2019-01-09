Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to report $632.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $578.72 million and the highest is $703.00 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $550.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Cowen started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $109.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

In other news, Director Michael J/Co Sullivan sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $104,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,828. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

