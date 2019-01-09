Cineplex (CGX) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$34.00 price target on Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.00.

TSE CGX traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$26.75. 55,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$22.88 and a 52 week high of C$36.65.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$386.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$405.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.41999993966456 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio is 137.39%.

In related news, insider Daniel F. Mcgrath bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,600.00.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

