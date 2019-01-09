Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

CSCO opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $196,303.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/cisco-systems-inc-csco-shares-sold-by-country-club-trust-company-n-a.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.