Citigroup Downgrades Owens-Illinois (OI) to Neutral

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

OI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

OI opened at $18.03 on Monday. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at $152,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

