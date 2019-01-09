Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

CTXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

