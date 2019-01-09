Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

CFG opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

