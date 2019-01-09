Citrix Systems (CTXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CTXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The business had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citrix Systems news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $217,779.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $149,085.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,816.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,508. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,060,558 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,562,972,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,021,416 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $335,861,000 after acquiring an additional 209,493 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,280,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $253,451,000 after buying an additional 291,119 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,898,908 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $211,082,000 after buying an additional 201,851 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,331,695 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after buying an additional 807,986 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

