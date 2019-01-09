Clarocity (CLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Clarocity Corp (CVE:CLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Clarocity (CVE:CLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarocity Corp will post -0.0299999994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarocity Corporation designs and develops real estate valuation and report products. The company develops software for residential housing appraisal research in the metropolitan areas throughout the United States, as well as a suite of realtor powered valuation products. It also provides alternative valuation and appraisal fulfillment services.

