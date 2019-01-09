Clean Commodities (ASC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Clean Commodities Corp (CVE:ASC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 27536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

About Clean Commodities (CVE:ASC)

Clean Commodities Corp, formerly Athabasca Nuclear Corporation, is a Canada-based exploration company. It holds mineral tenures for the purpose of exploring for and the development of mineral resources. Its projects include Western Athabasca Syndicate project, Preston Uranium Property, Wollaston NE Uranium Project, Prongua Lake Diamond Project, Garland Lake Project, Juliet Lithium Project, Liberty PGE Project, Torp Lake, Phoenix, Dumont, Spodumene Lake, Brazil Lake, Beaverhill and Sun Valley.

