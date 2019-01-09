Cloudera (CLDR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 100,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,862,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Cloudera alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $404,342.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,721. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 641.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Cloudera (CLDR) Stock Price Up 1.9%” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/cloudera-cldr-stock-price-up-1-9.html.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.