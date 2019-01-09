CNH Industrial (CNHI) & Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC) Financial Comparison

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of CNH Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and CNH Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 12.74% 9.18% 8.46% CNH Industrial 2.59% 22.36% 2.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and CNH Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) $98.61 million 1.80 $12.56 million N/A N/A CNH Industrial $27.36 billion 0.47 $295.00 million $0.48 19.77

CNH Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and CNH Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 0 0 0 0 N/A CNH Industrial 0 6 3 0 2.33

CNH Industrial has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 267.30%. Given CNH Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNH Industrial is more favorable than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Risk and Volatility

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNH Industrial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNH Industrial beats Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. It sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services. The Agricultural Equipment segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment. It provides its products under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH Agriculture, Steyr, Miller, Kongskilde, Överum, and JF brands. The Construction Equipment segment offers excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel and backhoe loaders, skid steer and compact track loaders, and telehandlers under the Case Construction and New Holland Construction Equipment brands. The Commercial Vehicles segment provides light, medium, and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods under the Iveco brand; commuter buses and touring coaches under the Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus brands; quarry and mining equipment under the Iveco Astra brand; firefighting vehicles under the Magirus brand; and vehicles for civil defense and peace-keeping missions under the Iveco Defence Vehicles brand. The Powertrain segment offers engines, transmission systems, and axles for on- and off-road applications, as well as for marine and power generation under the FPT Industrial brand. The Financial Services segment provides and administers retail financing to customers for the purchase or lease of new and used industrial equipment or vehicles, and other equipment; and wholesale financing, which consists primarily of floor plan financing to CNH Industrial dealers. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

