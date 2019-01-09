Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 784,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,800. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.38. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

