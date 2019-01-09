Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,040. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $232,451,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $184,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,212,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,879,000 after acquiring an additional 941,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,520,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,224,000 after acquiring an additional 734,860 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.