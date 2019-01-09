Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of COLL opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 485.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $413,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

