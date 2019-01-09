Colu Local Network (CLN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,406.00

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Colu Local Network token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last week, Colu Local Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Colu Local Network has a total market cap of $653,785.00 and approximately $12,406.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Colu Local Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003085 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.02151708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00162391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00228708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024750 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024879 BTC.

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,870,899 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Colu Local Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Colu Local Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.