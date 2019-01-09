Columbia Financial (CLBK) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

CLBK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,917. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger acquired 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,041.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,443 shares of company stock worth $529,892 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,901,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,272 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

