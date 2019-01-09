Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

NYSE:CXP opened at $19.95 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1,273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

