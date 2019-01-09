Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 16th. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $107.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.09.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

