Commscope (COMM) PT Lowered to $21.00

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COMM. Zacks Investment Research cut Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Longbow Research cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.02.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. Commscope has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Commscope’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 7,500 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Granow acquired 4,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $78,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,400. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

